Cloth Shops Gutted
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Precious material in cloth shops and a godown was reduced to ashes in the precinct of Factory Area police station on Wednesday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here that fire erupted in cloths shops and godown situated near al-Fateh Masjid Tata Bazaar due to unknown reasons.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings of 16 shops and a godown sprawling over 10 kanals of area and burnt precious material. Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.
