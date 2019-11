Clothes worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes in a factory in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Clothes worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes in a factory in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the firing erupted due to a short-circuit in the factory of Haji Elyas Ansari which burnt clothes.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.