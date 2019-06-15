Clothes godown gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) -:Furniture and clothes worth hundreds of thousands rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a godown near Fareed Chowk, Chotti Unasi here Friday.

The fire tenders reached the site and controlled the ashes after hectic effort, said the Rescue 1122.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire was a short circuit.