Clothes Shop Gutted
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Clothes and other valuable items worth thousands of rupees were gutted in a fire incident at a shop, situated ast Dhani Ram Road, New Anarkali, on Sunday.
Police said that on receiving information, vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and started fire-extinguishing operation.
The fire fighters succeeded in controlling the fire after two hours. No loss of life was reported. The cause of fire was stated to be short-circuiting, Rescue-1122 spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
166 NH&MP officers promoted9 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
Film director Masood Pervez remembered9 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries9 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student torture in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor condoles death of faculty member's mother9 minutes ago
-
BISP utilizes social media platforms for public awareness about schemes9 minutes ago
-
PUJ (Dastoor) Sargodha office-bearers take oath19 minutes ago
-
VC Agri University visits research farm at Mardan19 minutes ago
-
Travellers Turmoil: Dumping Station at Liaquat Bagh sparks outcry19 minutes ago
-
Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala29 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi29 minutes ago