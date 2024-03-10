Clothes shop gutted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Clothes and other valuable items worth thousands of rupees were gutted in a fire incident at a shop, situated ast Dhani Ram Road, New Anarkali, on Sunday.

Police said that on receiving information, vehicles of fire brigade reached the spot and started fire-extinguishing operation.

The fire fighters succeeded in controlling the fire after two hours. No loss of life was reported. The cause of fire was stated to be short-circuiting, Rescue-1122 spokesman said.