Clothing brand shops booming with winter apparel sales as mercury drops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) As the winter chills envelop the country with mercury drops, the sale of winter apparel at shopping malls selling brands and other markets has registered a substantial increase where shop dealers are making a lot of money, as their clothes are being sold like hot cakes.

Huge crowds of people especially women can be seen in brand shops and local bazaars where customers are demanding new winter designs to wear clothes at discounted rates, according to a report aired by a private news channel on Tuesday.

"After the remaining sluggish sale of summer clothing stuff we are doing fine business these days for winter clothes as the demand for clothes has risen", said a dealer in a renowned brand shop.

A customer, however, complained that winter clothes are expensive but it is our need to protect ourselves and our family from changing weather.

“We bring different design clothes for this season, but in winter large numbers of people come to buy warm clothes including long coats, sweaters, gloves, and trousers,” said a shopkeeper.

“We have had a massive demand for warm clothes, shawls, sweaters, hoodies and coats since the rain forecast predicted and turned weather chilled", said a customer.

"We had put summer clothes on clearance sale because the buyers were demanding wool blends, Khaddar and other winter stuff", said another clothing brand manager in a shop.

Sellers of jackets, sweaters and kid's caps across cities are witnessing huge sales as residents are trooping into major selling points daily to patronize the clothes and warm themselves, said a resident of Islamabad city.

"Our sale has doubled and we are expecting that in the days ahead it will go up further," claimed another dealer.