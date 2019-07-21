Clothing brands' mushroom growth costing customers of local tailors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :With the recent surge in number of clothing brands and their retailers in every shopping mall and market, traditional business of local tailors was hitting a low in terms of grabbing customers especially female regular clients.

Over the years, all the fashion trends during festivities and cultural events catered by local tailors were now being accommodated by national and international clothing brands with economical prices leaving herdworker labours with minimum earning in their pockets.

Nasir Shehzad, owner of one of oldest tailoring shops in Abpara market, said these brands were affecting their clients at alarming level. "We've had a number of female regulars since years at our shop but with increasing brands retailers, our customers go to these shops instead of coming to us", he said.

He said he had three shops but with a reduced amount of work he had to rent one of his shops to a vendor. "In these economic conditions, it was getting difficult to pay bills and salaries to my workers with the amount of work we were getting. So I abandoned my tailoring shop to recover from the deficit", he added.

Ahsan Naqash, branch manager of local clothing brand in a Mall told APP that tailors working for them sit in their factory outlets in main cities like Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

He said they were the main work force behind the business, however, he was unable to give wages details and specific number of tailors working for them as per management's policy.

This trend was not only confided to women shopper but men also seemed to be benefited by the brands and their sales.

Nabeel Ahmad, a regular costumer of clothing line by a leading brand, said buying from these shops was easier than going to tailors as it would cost the same amount of money and also would save time and energy.

"Instead of buying unstitched fabric from local shop for Rs. 2500 and then giving it to tailor for stitching for Rs. 2000, which makes it 4500 in total, I choose to go for branded Shalwar Qameez which I can buy in same amount, stitched and under one roof" he added.

These tailors were used to be the part of traditional practices during social events such as Eid ul Fitr, Eid ul Azha or even Independence Day but they felt being left out amid the storm of these quality ready-made clothes.

Another regular shopper at brands retailers, Ayesha Khan a house wife, said these brands have made her life easier as a mother who could not always go out for shopping.

"Good thing about these shops is that they have online stocks as well. Most of the time I shop from their online stores that deliver the products at my door step", she added.

She said this practice saved a lot of time and energy as she would not go through the hassle of buying from markets and then drop it at tailor for stitching.

Local retailers has helped the textile industry grow economically but at the same time it was killing the traditional art of mending and tailoring of traditional clothing by local workers.