Cloudy, cold weather, with scattered rains experienced in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Cloudy and cold weather, accompanied by scattered rain, was experienced in the city on Saturday.

The Meteorological Office forecast similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

According to weather officials, continental air was dominating most parts of the country. They anticipated mainly cold and dry weather across most regions, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during the morning and night. Frost was expected in isolated locations in the upper regions during morning hours. Smog and moderate to dense fog patches were likely to persist in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and central Sindh during morning and night hours.

Rainfall was recorded in several areas, including the Airport, Walled City, Jail Road, Gulberg, Lakshmi Chowk, Upper Mall, Chowk Nakhuda, Mughalpura, Farrukhabad, Tajpura, Samanabad, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Iqbal Town, Johar Town, and Qurtaba Chowk.

The lowest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Skardu at -13°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum of 6.8°C and a maximum of 14°C.