Cloudy Eid forecast in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Sunny weather continued to prevail in the city here on Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a new system of clouds was entering the northern parts of the country and may reach Lahore during Eid holidays.

They said the lowest minimum temperature in the city was 16°C and maximum was 32°C. They added that partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain may continue to prevail in the city during Eid holidays.