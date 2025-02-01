Open Menu

Cloudy Forecast For Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Cloudy forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and polluted weather on Saturday, with the meteorological office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials reported that a westerly wave was affecting the country's upper regions.

Most plain areas are expected to remain cold and dry, while light rain with gusty winds and light snowfall over hills was likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas during the morning. Light to moderate fog could develop in northeast Punjab.

Rainfall was recorded in Garhidupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Jhelum, Murree, and Kakul, while snowfall was reported only in Murree. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -10°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9.8°C and a maximum of 21.2°C.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

2 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

2 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

3 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

3 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

4 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

4 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

4 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

4 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan