Cloudy Forecast For Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and polluted weather on Saturday, with the meteorological office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
Officials reported that a westerly wave was affecting the country's upper regions.
Most plain areas are expected to remain cold and dry, while light rain with gusty winds and light snowfall over hills was likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and nearby hilly areas during the morning. Light to moderate fog could develop in northeast Punjab.
Rainfall was recorded in Garhidupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Jhelum, Murree, and Kakul, while snowfall was reported only in Murree. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -10°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9.8°C and a maximum of 21.2°C.
