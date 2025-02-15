Cloudy Forecast For Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the MET office.
Officials reported that continental air was dominant across most of the country, while a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter northern regions by tomorrow.
Punjab is expected to remain cold and dry, while Murree, Galliyat, and nearby areas may see cold, partly cloudy weather. Light rain or snowfall is forecast at isolated spots in Kashmir.
Murree recorded Punjab’s lowest temperature at 0.5°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9.5°C and a maximum of 28°C.
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Mansoor Khan for sustainable afforestation and biodiversity conservation to combat climate change5 minutes ago
-
Endo Prime Symposium 2025 concludes in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on early cotton sowing held in Multan5 minutes ago
-
Chitral team triumphs in Buzkashi at Horse & Cattle Show5 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves upper age relaxation for govt jobs, clears 2 bills5 minutes ago
-
542nd birth anniversary of Mughal Empire Founder Zahiruddin Babur commemorated5 minutes ago
-
GPI aims at introducing best practices in agriculture: Maryam Nawaz5 minutes ago
-
Scholar from Malakand successfully defended research on AI security risks6 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates MVA system, PayMir for fee for vehicle registration16 minutes ago
-
Awais expresses condolences over Ranipur road accident16 minutes ago
-
Redressal of public grievances top priority; DIG Islamabad16 minutes ago