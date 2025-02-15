Cloudy forecast for Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the MET office.

Officials reported that continental air was dominant across most of the country, while a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter northern regions by tomorrow.

Punjab is expected to remain cold and dry, while Murree, Galliyat, and nearby areas may see cold, partly cloudy weather. Light rain or snowfall is forecast at isolated spots in Kashmir.

Murree recorded Punjab’s lowest temperature at 0.5°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 9.5°C and a maximum of 28°C.