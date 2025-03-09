Cloudy Forecast For Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here on Wednesday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met Officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and it will remain there for a couple of days. The lowest minimum temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 21°C.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 94, which is moderate.
