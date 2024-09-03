Cloudy, Hot & Humid Weather Observed In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was observed in the Sukkur on Tuesday while the local MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met Officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected across the Sukkur division.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C.
