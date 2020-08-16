Cloudy, humid with chances of light rain likely in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzle or light rain at night/morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province, however thunderstorm-rain is expected at a few places in Mirpurkhas, division and partly cloudy or cloudy conditions with chances of light rain or drizzle in Karachi & Thatta divisions in the next 24 hours.