Cloudy, rain-wind-thunderstorm forecast for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday forecast mostly cloudy, cold weather and scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm in most districts of the province for the next 24 hours.

Scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is expected over Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram districts while isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts during evening and night.