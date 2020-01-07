Cloudy weather and chill in air little affect life in Karachi

Sky covered with clouds and chill in the air since early morning little deterred Karachiites to continue with their routine activities on Tuesday

Shower forecast for the day, although had turned many of them to take extra care for any significant dip in the day time temperature but were relieved that it ranged between pleasant 22 degrees to 24 degrees by noon.

Hence it was of no surprise to see regular hustle and bustle in the markets, business and commercial centers along with certain rush in many of the parks - located in residential areas,with senior citizens, women, youth and many others making most of the day.

"I felt cold inside my home but freshness out here," said Aslam Ali, retired employee of Pakistan Railways.

However, in view of expected drop in temperature to almost eight degrees by evening, people could be witnessed well prepared to brave the weather, which by all standards is quite unusual for the inhabitants of the port city.

"We have made arrangements to enjoy this too," said Darakshan Habib, a young housewife throwing a traditional dinner party for her close friends and family.

"Winters be it heavy or moderate are but the time to enjoy and therefore many of the families in Karachi plan their special occasions during this particular season," said Mrs, Mustjab Abbasi reemphasizing that it does bring joy to majority in the port city.

As for health conditions, noticed to hold its impact on children and people with poor immunity, Karachiites were fully conscious that these are largely self limiting and does not need to be worried about.

Hence in the latter part of the day hordes of people,including children - accompanied mainly by their mothers, were seen going to different recreational centres, including thematic parks and some even to the seaside.