Cloudy weather forecast Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The minimum 25 degree centigrade was recorded on Monday.

The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for otherparts of the region during next 24 hours.