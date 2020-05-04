Cloudy Weather Forecast Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:26 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.
The minimum 25 degree centigrade was recorded on Monday.
The Met Office has also forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of rain for otherparts of the region during next 24 hours.