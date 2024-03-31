Cloudy Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 31 centigrade and the lowest minimum 18 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
