Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy to cloudy weather in most of parts of the province while rain may occur at some places in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, and during night with chances of snowfall over hills areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade and -3.2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

However, Zhob, Muslim Bagh, Pishin and Loralai received rain.