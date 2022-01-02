UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast partially cloudy to cloudy weather in most of parts of the province while rain may occur at some places in Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, and during night with chances of snowfall over hills areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.0 degrees centigrade and -3.2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

However, Zhob, Muslim Bagh, Pishin and Loralai received rain.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Zhob Pishin Loralai Ziarat Bagh May Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

21 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

21 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.