Cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrades and the lowest minimum 28 centigrades were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.