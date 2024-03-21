Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 35 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

