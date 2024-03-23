Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The local Met Office on Saturday has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 23 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

