Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains11 minutes ago
-
PhD admission test held at ICCBS11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt declares high alert in view of heavy rains11 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces exam schedule12 minutes ago
-
ASI dismissed over graft charges12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police commences house workers, tenants registration drive12 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s local leaders join PML-N12 minutes ago
-
Over 230 candidates vie for 23 vacant seats of NA, PAs: ECP12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights 'Climate Crisis' amidst rain-related losses across Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections12 minutes ago
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string21 minutes ago