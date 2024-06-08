Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
