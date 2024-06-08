Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

3 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

12 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

12 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

12 hours ago
District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

12 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

12 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

13 hours ago
 Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

13 hours ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan