Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 37 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
