Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :BAHAWALPUR, March 25 (Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2020 ): The city and adjoining areas received light rain with thunderstorm on Wednesday morning.

The local Met office has forecast a partly cloudy weather with chances of more rain during next 24 hours in the city.

Highest maximum temperature would be 24 centigrade and lowest 15 degree centigrade during next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather has been forecast for remaining part of the region.

