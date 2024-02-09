Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in Karachi and its surrounding areas.
Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the Sindh province.
