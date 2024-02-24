Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int’l training workshop on “Electric Mobility for ECO Member Countries” to be held in China13 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrested 13 suspects during search operation23 minutes ago
-
Croatian envoy calls on Punjab governor43 minutes ago
-
Married woman shot dead43 minutes ago
-
PU organises seminar on narrative building43 minutes ago
-
Four accountability courts abolished KP53 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson takes notice of domestic worker's death after employer's torture53 minutes ago
-
ECP assigns Non-Muslim special seats to parties following February elections1 hour ago
-
1.85 kg ice seized from air passenger1 hour ago
-
Newly elected MPs from Balochistan call on Shehbaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
Industrial units fined for pollution1 hour ago
-
25 criminals arrested during crackdown2 hours ago