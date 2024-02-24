Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cloudy weather with gusty winds in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

2 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

3 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

4 hours ago
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

5 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

7 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

10 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan