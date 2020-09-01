Cloudy weather forecast for Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.5 degree centigrade and 10.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.