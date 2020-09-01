UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Forecast For Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:48 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.5 degree centigrade and 10.6 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

