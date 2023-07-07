Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Forecasts For Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Several parts of northern Sindh including Sukkur are likely to receive rainfall of varying intensities during the next couple of days, said a local MET office.

Partly cloudy weather has been forecast for Sukkur on Thursday night. Scattered light rains are expected during the next two days, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperature hovering around 37-39 degree Celsius. Relative humidity will also remain over 80 per cent.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Rains

Recent Stories

Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribu ..

Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribution of 100,000 laptops on mer ..

13 minutes ago
 Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observ ..

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

24 minutes ago
 Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

54 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

1 hour ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

2 hours ago
realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

2 hours ago
 There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

3 hours ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

3 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

4 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan