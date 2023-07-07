Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Several parts of northern Sindh including Sukkur are likely to receive rainfall of varying intensities during the next couple of days, said a local MET office.

Partly cloudy weather has been forecast for Sukkur on Thursday night. Scattered light rains are expected during the next two days, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperature hovering around 37-39 degree Celsius. Relative humidity will also remain over 80 per cent.