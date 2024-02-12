Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Forecasts For Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office on Monday has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the rest of Sukkur for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

