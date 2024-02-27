Cloudy Weather Forecasts For Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office on Tuesday forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for Sukkur for the next 24 hours.
The highest temperature of 17 centigrade was recorded in the past 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
