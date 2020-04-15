UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Is Expected In Most Parts Of The Country

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Mainly cloudy weather condition is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

According to the Met office, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:

Islamabad seventeen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar sixteen, Muzaffarabad fourteen, Gilgit-Baltistan thirteen, Quetta and Murree eleven degree centigrade.

