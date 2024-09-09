Cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain or drizzle is predicted at isolated places of the coastal areas including Karachi.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.