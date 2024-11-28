Cloudy Weather, Light Rain, Snow Forecast For Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 09:22 PM
The Met Office has forecast cloudy weather with chance of rain, thunderstorm, light snow over mountains in Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Shiran, Ziarat, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Musakhail, Kalat and Surab districts during next 24 hours
Partly cloudy weather with light rain is also likely in Kharan, Khuzdar, panjgur, Ketch, Turbat, Chagai and Noshki during same period.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.5 degree centigrade and 0.5 degree centigrade in Kalat on Thursday.
