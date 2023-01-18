UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather Likely To Continue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Cloudy weather likely to continue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy and cold weather in most parts of the country, while cloudy/very cold weather with chances of light to moderate rain (snowfall over the hills) at scattered places in Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to a spokesman for the department, weather remained cloudy but dry in most parts of the country including the provincial capital during last 24 hours. Minimum temperature of the city was recorded 2 °C while maximum remained at 18 °C on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for Univ ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for University of Sharjah

57 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

21 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

46 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

1 hour ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?â€™

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.