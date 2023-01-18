Cloudy weather likely to continue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy and cold weather in most parts of the country, while cloudy/very cold weather with chances of light to moderate rain (snowfall over the hills) at scattered places in Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to a spokesman for the department, weather remained cloudy but dry in most parts of the country including the provincial capital during last 24 hours. Minimum temperature of the city was recorded 2 °C while maximum remained at 18 °C on Wednesday.