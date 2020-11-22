Cloudy weather likely to persist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Cloudy weather is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country while, rain with snowfall over hills may occur in potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Met office reported a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the county.

Minimum temperature recorded on Sunday remained: Leh -11°C, Kalam -08°C,Skardu -07°C, Astore -06°C, Gupis -05°C, Kalat, Gilgit, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -04°C.