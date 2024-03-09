Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The local Met Office has predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 28 degrees centigrade and 17 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

