cloudy weather likely to persist in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 26 to 28 degrees centigrade and 29 to 31 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity,in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

However, partly cloudy condition with chances of drizzle was expected along the coast during the past 24 hours.