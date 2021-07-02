Cloudy weather likely to persist in Karachi on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle during night /morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 28 to 30 degrees centigrade and 34 to 36 degrees centigrade, respectively with 75 to 80 percent humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, windy conditions were expected in southern,central and eastern districts of the province.

Partly cloudy or cloudy condition with chances of drizzle/light rain were likely in southern districts of Sindh over the next 24 hours.