Cloudy weather likely to persist in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Tuesday predicted mainly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, widespread rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and a few heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) was likely to occur in Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Kurram, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

Scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and a few heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) was expected in Hazara, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar and Charsadda districts.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Balakot 04, Tirah-Khyber 01 and Kakul Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the KP: Peshawar City 29/12, Chitral 23/08, Timergara 26/11, Dir 24/05, Mirkhani 27/06, Kalam 18/-01, Drosh 22/10, Saidu Sharif 25/09, Pattan 27/13, Malam Jabba 13/03, Takht Bhai 28/12, Kakul 23/07, Balakot 26/08, Parachinar 15/02, Bannu 28/13, Cherat 15/02, D.I. Khan 28/13.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -01°C in Kalam.