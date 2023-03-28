UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cloudy weather likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Tuesday predicted mainly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, widespread rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and a few heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) was likely to occur in Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Kurram, Orakzai, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

Scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and a few heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) was expected in Hazara, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar and Charsadda districts.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Balakot 04, Tirah-Khyber 01 and Kakul Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the KP: Peshawar City 29/12, Chitral 23/08, Timergara 26/11, Dir 24/05, Mirkhani 27/06, Kalam 18/-01, Drosh 22/10, Saidu Sharif 25/09, Pattan 27/13, Malam Jabba 13/03, Takht Bhai 28/12, Kakul 23/07, Balakot 26/08, Parachinar 15/02, Bannu 28/13, Cherat 15/02, D.I. Khan 28/13.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -01°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

3 hours ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

3 hours ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.