Cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office on Friday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the Sukkur division for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 44 degrees centigrade and 32 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts of the Sukkur division.