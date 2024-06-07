Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In Sukkur Division

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office on Friday predicted a dry to partly cloudy weather for the Sukkur division for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 44 degrees centigrade and 32 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts of the Sukkur division.

Related Topics

Weather Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

25 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

32 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

38 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan