Cloudy Weather Likely With Gusty Winds

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of gusty winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.0 degree centigrade and 116.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 80 per cent at 8 am and 47 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:28 am and set at 18:21 pm tomorrow.

