Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Persists In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Cloudy weather persists in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The city experienced cloudy weather on Wednesday, with the MET Office predicting scattered rain over the next 24 hours.

According to the MET officials, a westerly wave has entered the country and is expected to persist for some time.

As a result, scattered rainfall is likely in various cities across Punjab, including Lahore.

Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4°C and a maximum of 27.5°C. Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained poor, with an average AQI of 192, categorized as unhealthy. The PM2.5 concentration was 22.9 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline value.

Recent Stories

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabadd ..

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..

54 minutes ago
 PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

2 hours ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

2 hours ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

3 hours ago
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

3 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

4 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

5 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan