Cloudy Weather Persists In Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The city experienced cloudy weather on Wednesday, with the MET Office predicting scattered rain over the next 24 hours.
According to the MET officials, a westerly wave has entered the country and is expected to persist for some time.
As a result, scattered rainfall is likely in various cities across Punjab, including Lahore.
Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4°C and a maximum of 27.5°C. Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained poor, with an average AQI of 192, categorized as unhealthy. The PM2.5 concentration was 22.9 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline value.
