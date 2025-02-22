Cloudy Weather Persists In Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with the Met Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to Met officials, temperatures ranged from a minimum of 12.4°C to a maximum of 27.5°C. They noted a westerly wave might enter the country next week. Meanwhile, the city's air quality index (AQI) averaged 83, categorized as moderate.
