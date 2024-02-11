Cloudy weather predicted for Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in Karachi and its surrounding areas.

Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the Sindh province.