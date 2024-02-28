Open Menu

Cloudy Weather Predicts Across Northern Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

cloudy weather predicts across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The local Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Office on Wednesday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of the Sukkur division including during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail across the northern Sindh.

