Cloudy weather reported in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Bahawalpur experienced cloudy weather here on Monday. However, there was no more very cold weather here.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.