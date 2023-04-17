UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather, Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds Likely To Persist In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Cloudy weather, thunderstorm, gusty winds likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Monday predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-wind and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely to prevail over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak and Kohat districts.

Dust and wind storm with isolated rain-thunderstorm and hailstorm is likely to prevail over Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North & South Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy and cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and D.I. Khan divisions.

Rain recorded (in mm): Bajaur (Pashat 11, Khaar Trace), Dir 10, Parachinar 06, Kalam 05, Timergara & Mirkhani (each) 04, Kakul, Pattan & Drosh (each) 02, Peshawar, Chitral, D.I. Khan, Tirah & Landi Kotal Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 31/19, Chitral 24/12, Timergara 30/15, Dir 26/11, Mirkhani 24/08, Kalam 14/03, Drosh 24/12, Saidu Sharif 27/14, Pattan 21/16, Malam Jabba 12/07, Takht Bhai 30/18, Kakul 21/14, Balakot 22/14, Parachinar 24/09, Bannu 35/19, Cherat 28/15, D.I. Khan 37/22.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

