Cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/night forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at morning or night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28C to 30C and 34C to 36C, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather are likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle expected during night/early morning along the coast.