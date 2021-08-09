Cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in night likely in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours.

The weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.